DELHI ELECTION 2025

Tilak Nagar Election Results 2025 Live: Counting Will Begin At 8:00 AM

Tilak Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: In the 2015 elections, Jarnail Singh also won with 57,180 votes, while Rajiv Babbar (BJP) got 37,290 votes, and Congress’ Duli Chand Lohia secured 7,303 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Tilak Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Tilak Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, located in the western part of the city. It was created in 2008 after the delimitation process. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Jarnail Singh won with 62,436 votes (62.20% of the total).

His closest rival, BJP’s Rajiv Babbar, got 34,407 votes (34.28%). Congress candidate Raminder Singh came third with 1,807 votes (1.80%). In the 2015 elections, Jarnail Singh also won with 57,180 votes, while Rajiv Babbar (BJP) got 37,290 votes, and Congress’ Duli Chand Lohia secured 7,303 votes.

For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are:

Shveta Saini (BJP)

Parvinder Singh (P.S. Bawa) (Congress)

Jarnail Singh (AAP)

Ashok Kumar Gautam (BSP)

Rajiv Kumar Babbar (Independent)

Shweta (Independent)

Stay Tuned For The Latest Updates...

