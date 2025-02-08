Timarpur Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Narela Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate, Surya Prakash Khatri, Lokendra Kalyan Singh, Surinder Pal Singh,Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election
Timarpur Election Result Live Update: From the Timarpurseat this year, BJP nominated Surya Prakash Khatri against Lokendra Kalyan Singh of Congress and Surinder Pal Singh of AAP.
Election Result 2025 LIVE: Timarpur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, falling under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Located in central Delhi, it is one of the 10 assembly segments that make up the larger North East Delhi parliamentary constituency.
The seat comes under a general category seat. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Dilip Pandey of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the constituency by securing a significant victory over Surinder Pal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pandey won with a margin of approximately 24,144 votes.
As the result for the upcoming elections will be announced today, February 8, all eyes are on Timarpur as it remains a crucial seat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The constituency has seen active political participation and continues to be an important part of the capital's electoral landscape. In the 2025 polls, BJP nominated Surya Prakash Khatri against Lokendra Kalyan Singh of Congress and Surinder Pal Singh of AAP.
