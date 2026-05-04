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NewsIndiaTinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Sanjoy Kishan maintain BJP's overwhelming grip in upper Assam?
ASSAM TINSUKIA DISTRICT

Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will Sanjoy Kishan maintain BJP's overwhelming grip in upper Assam?

Tinsukia Election Result 2026 Live: As a high-profile General constituency in Upper Assam, Tinsukia remains a critical BJP stronghold. Incumbent MLA Sanjoy Kishan, who has held the seat since 2016, is seeking a third consecutive term.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:38 AM IST|Source:
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Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE

Tinsukia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tinsukia remains a pivotal BJP stronghold in Upper Assam as it heads into the counting day. Following Sanjoy Kishan's dominant performance in 2021, where he secured nearly 67% of the total votes, the 2026 results will determine if the BJP can maintain its overwhelming majority or if the opposition—including the INC and regional parties—can bridge the significant gap in this high-turnout General seat.

The Tinsukia constituency has seen significant dominance by the BJP over the last two election cycles. 2021 Results: Sanjoy Kishan (BJP) secured a landslide victory with 85,857 votes (66.9% vote share). He defeated Shamsher Singh of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who received 15,060 votes. The margin of victory was a massive 70,797 votes. 2016 Results: Sanjoy Kishan (BJP) won with 70,937 votes (61.24% vote share). He defeated Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 35,069 votes. Voter Turnout: The constituency historically sees strong participation, with a 79.1% turnout in 2021 and 80.32% in 2016.  

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