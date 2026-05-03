Tirunelveli Election Results 2026 LIVE: DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK — who will win?

Tirunelveli Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 to elect representatives across 234 constituencies, with result scheduled for May 4.

The Tirunelveli Assembly constituency, located in the Tirunelveli district, is a General seat with a total of 2,73,520 voters, including 1,32,511 men and 1,40,929 women. The constituency has a literacy rate of 82.92% as per Census 2011.

In the 2026 elections, Tirunelveli is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The DMK has fielded Subramanian. s, while the AIADMK is being represented by Thachai Ganesaraja. Actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has nominated R.S. Murugan as their candidate. Additionally, Sathya from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also in thecontest.

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In the previous 2021 assembly elections, BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran won the seat with a margin of over 23,000 votes, defeating DMK’s A.L.S. Lakshmanan.