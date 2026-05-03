Tambaram Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Elumalai C of BJP vs E V Velu of DMK vs Arul Arumugam of TVK

Tiruvannamalai Election Result 2026 Live Update: Tiruvannamalai is a state assembly constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district and forms part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency for elections to the Parliament of India. The DMK is the most successful party in this seat, having won it ten times. Polling for the constituency was held on April 23, with a voter turnout of 86.55 per cent. In the 2021 elections, the constituency recorded a turnout of around 72 per cent, where E. V. Velu of the DMK defeated S. Thanigaivel of the BJP by a margin of 45 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include Elumalai C of the BJP, E. V. Velu of the DMK, and Arul Arumugam, making it a closely watched race.

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