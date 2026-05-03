Tollyganj election results 2026 live updates: BJP's Papia Adhikary vs TMC's Aroop Biswas

Tollyganj Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tollyganj is a General category assembly seat, situated in the South 24 Parganas district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of the Jadavpur Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded its long-time winning MLA Aroop Biswas from the assembly seat against the BJP's Papia Adhikary. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Amal Dhali of BSP, Partha Pratim Biswas of CPIM, Manas Sinha Roy of Congress, Dr Chandrachur Goswami, and more, bringing the total to 11.

TMC's Aroop Biswas has been consistently winning the assembly elections from this constituency since 2011, defeating BJP, Congress, BSP, and more. This proves TMC's dominance in the region. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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