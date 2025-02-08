Tri Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Can BJP Jolt AAP In Its Stronghold?

Tri Nagar Election Result Live Update: Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Tri Nagar falls under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Tri Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Preeti Tomar, representing the AAP, secured victory by obtaining 58,504 votes. BJP candidate Tilak Ram Gupta garnered 47,794 votes, while Kamal Kant Sharma from Congress received 4,075 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jitender Singh Tomar of AAP won the seat with 63,006 votes. BJP's Nand Kishore Garg received 40,699 votes, and Anil Bhardwaj, the Congress candidate, secured 5,939 votes.

In the 2025 Assembly polls, the AAP has continued with its sitting MLA Preeti Tomar. The saffron party has also given another chance to Tilak Ram Gupta who faced defeat in the previous elections, while the Congress has fielded Satender Sharma.