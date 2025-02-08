Trilokpuri Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Trilokpuri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Loser Candidate Anjana Parcha vs Ravikant vs Amardeep Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Trilokpuri Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Trilokpuri is one of the 70 legislative assembly constituencies in Delhi and falls under the East Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. The locality consists of several residential colonies that were developed in 1975-76 as part of a resettlement initiative for communities displaced from nearby slum areas. The Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station, situated on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, serves as a key transportation hub for the area. This metro station was constructed during the third phase of the Delhi Metro expansion project.

This year Anjana Parcha from AAP, Ravikant Ujjain from BJP and Amardeep from Congress are contesting the polls against each other from the Trilokpuri Seat.

During the 2020 Vidhan Sabha Election, the Aam Aadmi Party won by 69,947 votes with Rohit Kumar Mehraulia. His closest competitor Kiran from BJP gathered 7,461 votes, while Vijay Kumar of the Indian National Congress managed to secure 3,262 votes.

In the 2015 elections, Raju Dhingan from AAP won 74,907 votes whereas Kiran Vaidya from BJP was second who won 45,153 votes and Congress candidate Brahm Pal obtained 4,149 votes.

