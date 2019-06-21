Triple talaq bill live updates: Rights of Muslim women will be protected, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

21 June 2019, 13:23 PM
A total of 186 votes came in favour of the bill whereas 74 votes were against it.
Voting on the bill underway in the Lok Sabha
Speaking on the bill after it was tabled, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rights of Muslim women will be protected. It is about justice and empowerment of women. People have chosen us to make laws. It is our work to make laws. Law is to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq." He said that the issue is not about a person's religion, but it is about the protection of women.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposes the introduction of Triple Talaq Bill 2019
The Triple Talaq Bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, amidst uproar by the opposition parties.