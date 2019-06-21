close

Triple talaq bill live updates: Rights of Muslim women will be protected, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tabled a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant divorce in the Lok Sabha.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 21, 2019 - 13:25
Comments |

The Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, amid a huge uproar by the opposition parties. A day after President Ram Nath Kovind called for the abolishing the evil traditions of triple talaq, which is prevalent among the Muslim community, the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tabled a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant divorce in the Lok Sabha.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which has been listed in the Lok Sabha's agenda for Friday, will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government. The previous bill, which was pending in the Rajya Sabha, had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month.

Here are the live updates:

21 June 2019, 13:23 PM

A total of 186 votes came in favour of the bill whereas 74 votes were against it.

21 June 2019, 13:06 PM

Voting on the bill underway in the Lok Sabha

21 June 2019, 13:06 PM

Speaking on the bill after it was tabled, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Rights of Muslim women will be protected. It is about justice and empowerment of women. People have chosen us to make laws. It is our work to make laws. Law is to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq." He said that the issue is not about a person's religion, but it is about the protection of women. 

 

21 June 2019, 13:04 PM

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor opposes the introduction of Triple Talaq Bill 2019

21 June 2019, 13:04 PM

The Triple Talaq Bill has been tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, amidst uproar by the opposition parties.

