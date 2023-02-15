LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting to Begin Tomorrow, Multi-Corner Contest Likely in Most Seats

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting will begin on Thursday (February 16) for the crucial Tripura Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks. The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.

Polling to the 60-member Tripura assembly is scheduled to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. The voting will take place in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 critical.

As many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and a total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom, 20 are women.

While the saffron party is contesting 55 assembly seats, its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat.

The CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and the Congress 13 constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also fielded nominees in 28 constituencies, while there are 58 independent aspirants in the fray.

Votes are scheduled to be counted on March 2.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on Tripura Assembly Election 2023: