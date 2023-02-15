LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting to Begin Tomorrow, Multi-Corner Contest Likely in Most Seats
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: The northeastern state is witnessing a triangular fight this time, with the leaders from BJP-IPFT coalition, Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front alliance and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) among 259 candidates in fray.
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting will begin on Thursday (February 16) for the crucial Tripura Assembly polls where top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few weeks. The northeastern state is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance seeking to retain power, the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha Party (TMP) eyeing a dream debut after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls.
Polling to the 60-member Tripura assembly is scheduled to begin at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. The voting will take place in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 are sensitive and 28 critical.
As many as 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and a total of 259 candidates are in the electoral race, of whom, 20 are women.
While the saffron party is contesting 55 assembly seats, its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies. The two parties will be having a friendly fight in one seat.
The CPI(M) is contesting 47 seats and the Congress 13 constituencies.
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also fielded nominees in 28 constituencies, while there are 58 independent aspirants in the fray.
Votes are scheduled to be counted on March 2.
Tripura Assembly Election: BJP-IPFT vs Congress-CPI(M) vs Tipra Motha Party vs TMC
Tripura Assembly Election: A multi-cornered fight is expected to be seen in 57 Assembly seats and a direct contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress-Left alliance in three remaining Assembly segments.
Triangular or multi-cornered contests are likely to be witnessed in 57 seats between the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and the Congress-CPI(M)-led Left Front coalition.
The straight contests between the BJP and the opposition alliance are on the cards in three Assembly segments -- Barjala in Agartala, Jubarajnagar in north Tripura and Sabroom in south Tripura.
The regional Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which is now governing the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), is contesting 42 seats, 22 beyond the areas inhabited by the tribals, who constitute one-third of the state's over four million population.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also fielded candidates in 28 seats alone.
Tripura Assembly seats: 259 candidates in fray
Tripura Assembly seats: As many as 259 candidates are in the electoral race for polls to 60-member Assembly. The highest number of 55 candidates have been put up by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by CPI(M) (43), Tipra Motha Party (42), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (28), and Congress (13).
A total of 58 Independent candidates and 14 nominees from various smaller parties are also fighting this election.
Tripura Legislative Assembly Election 2023: Voting to take place at 3,327 polling stations
Tripura Legislative Assembly Election 2023: The voting will take place at designated 3,327 polling stations across 2,504 locations in Tripura. Around 28.14 lakh voters including 13.99 lakh women electorate are eligible to cast their votes in Thursday's balloting.
Festival of Democracy! Women Polling Personnel are collecting election materials. There are 97 Women Managed Polling Stations is there in the State of #Tripura.@ECISVEEP #TripuraElections2023 #TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/5L1M6EhvJv
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 15, 2023
LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting to begin tomorrow
LIVE Updates | Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Tripura will on Thursday vote in its crucial Assembly polls. Polling to the 60-member assembly will start at 7 AM and is scheduled to end at 4 PM.
Appeal to Voters for Polling Day.@ECISVEEP #Tripura #tripuraelection pic.twitter.com/2nfKRF0SZM
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 12, 2023
