TS Inter Results Date Live: How and where to check 1st, 2nd Year marks memo
TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Once released, candidates will be able to access their provisional marks memo online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
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Manabadi TS Inter 1st 2nd Year result Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Results 2026 for first- and second-year students shortly. As per recent updates, the results are likely to be announced in mid-April, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. With the evaluation process reportedly in its final stages, anticipation is building among lakhs of students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations this year.
Also Check: TS Inter Result 2026: Check date, time, where to download scorecard
Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting their results, making it one of the most crucial academic announcements in the state. Once released, candidates will be able to access their provisional marks memo online. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and regularly check official sources to avoid missing important updates.
Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026
Students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Telangana Board. The primary portals expected to host the results include:
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- results.cgg.gov.in
In addition to the official websites, results may also be made available through DigiLocker and SMS services to help reduce traffic on result day.
How to Check TS Inter Results 2026
Follow these steps to download your marks memo:
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Results 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2026.”
- Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.
- Submit the details.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the marks memo for future reference.
Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the marks memo carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should contact their respective school authorities or the board immediately.
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TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: Is the online marks memo valid for official use?
The online marks memo is provisional and can be used for immediate reference. However, the original marks memo issued by the board is required for official purposes like admissions. Students should collect it from their respective colleges.
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: What is the passing criteria for TS Inter exams?
Students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass. For some subjects, separate passing marks may be required in theory and practical exams. Failing in one or more subjects means the student must appear for supplementary exams.
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: What should I do if there is an error in my result?
If you find any discrepancy in your result, immediately contact your college authorities or TSBIE officials. You may need to submit an application for correction along with supporting documents. Timely action is important to avoid complications.
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: How Many 1st, 2nd Year Students Passed Last Year?
Telangana Board released the TS inter results 2025 on April 22. The pass percentage stood at 66.89 per cent for 1st year and 71.37 per cent for 2nd year. Girls outperformed boys in both 1st and 2nd year results. 73.83 per cent girls and 57.83 per cent boys passed the first year exams. 74.21 per cent of female students and 57.31 per cent of male students cleared the 2nd year exam.
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: Digital marksheets via DigiLocker
Students can download digital copies of their marks memo through DigiLocker. These digital documents are valid for official purposes, including college admissions and verification.
Digital marksheets provide a reliable alternative in case official websites experience traffic-related issues. Students are advised to save both PDF and printed copies.
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: Where can I check TS Inter Results 2026?
Students can check their results on the official websites such as
- tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- results.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter 1st 2nd year Results Date Live: When To Expect Results?
The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be announced soon. Its is likely to be around April 20. Once released, candidates can check and download their results from the official websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.
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