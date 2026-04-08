TS Inter Results Date Live: How and where to check 1st, 2nd Year marks memo

Manabadi TS Inter 1st 2nd Year result Live: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Results 2026 for first- and second-year students shortly. As per recent updates, the results are likely to be announced in mid-April, although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. With the evaluation process reportedly in its final stages, anticipation is building among lakhs of students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations this year.

Also Check: TS Inter Result 2026: Check date, time, where to download scorecard

Nearly 10 lakh students are awaiting their results, making it one of the most crucial academic announcements in the state. Once released, candidates will be able to access their provisional marks memo online. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and regularly check official sources to avoid missing important updates.

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Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Telangana Board. The primary portals expected to host the results include:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

In addition to the official websites, results may also be made available through DigiLocker and SMS services to help reduce traffic on result day.

How to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Follow these steps to download your marks memo:

Visit the official website.

Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Results 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2026.”

Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the marks memo carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should contact their respective school authorities or the board immediately.