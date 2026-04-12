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NewsIndiaTSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: How to download marks memo online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TSBIE TS INTER RESULTS 2026 LIVE UPDATES

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: How to download marks memo online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 today, April 12 at 11 AM. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest updates.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Source:
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TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates:
LIVE Blog

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is scheduled to release the TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students today. This announcement is highly anticipated, as thousands of students across Telangana have been waiting to evaluate their academic performance. The results will determine students’ eligibility for higher education opportunities and career pathways.

Official Websites to Check Results

Once released, students can access their results on the official portals — tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. These websites are the primary and most reliable sources for checking the TS Inter results. Due to heavy traffic immediately after the announcement, students may experience slight delays, so patience is advised. Additionally, results will also be available on the IE Education portal for easier access.

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Steps to Download TSBIE Marks Memo

To download the TSBIE 2026 marksheet, students should follow a few simple steps. First, visit any of the official result websites. Next, enter the required credentials such as roll number and other details. After submitting the information, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to carefully review their marks and download or take a screenshot of the marks memo for future use.

Important Instructions for Students

Students must verify all details mentioned on their scorecard, including name, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. In case of any discrepancies or errors, it is important to report them immediately to the respective school authorities for correction. Keeping a copy of the online marksheet is essential until the official certificates are issued by the board.

For more latest information, stay connected with Zee News English

12 April 2026
09:21 IST

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: When and where to check?

Students can access their TS Inter Results 2026 on the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. A hall ticket number is mandatory to log in and download the provisional marks memo. Keep the credentials handy to avoid last-minute confusion.

 

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