NewsIndia
UGC NET 2022

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Admit Card for phase 2 exam to be out anytime at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 LIVE: Admit Card for Phase 2 exam releasing soon today on August 7 2022, scroll down for more important details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:27 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Admit Card for phase 2 exam to be out anytime at ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
LIVE Blog

UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 today, August 7 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode only. To download the NTA UGC NET admit card 2022, candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the login portal. NTA issues the phase 2 UGC NET admit card 2022 for December 2021 and July 2022 merged cycles, which will be held on August 12, 13, & 14, 2022. Earlier, NTA concluded the UGC NET 2022 exam for phase 1 which was conducted on July 9, 11 & 12, 2022. 

The exam will only be given in computer-based test (CBT) format. The exams will be administered in two shifts. Starting at 9:00 AM and lasting until 12:00 PM is the first shift. The second shift is scheduled to start at 3:00 and terminate at 6:00. It is advisable for candidates to regularly check the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Stay Tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live Updates on UGC NET Admit Card 2022.

07 August 2022
15:26 PM

UGC NET 2022: Phase 2 Admit cards likely today

NTA UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase-2 Exam to Release Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:

UGC NET 2022UGC NET ExamUGC NET Admit card 2022nta ugc net 2022UGC NET exam Date 2022ugc net syllabusUGC net resultnta net admit card 2022 release dateugcnet.nta.nic.in.www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in admit card 2022nta ugc net exam date 2022nta ugc net mock test

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan