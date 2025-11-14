Ujiarpur election results 2025 live vote counting RJD vs JD(U) Durga Prasad Singh Alok Kumar Mehta winner

Ujiarpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ujiarpur in Bihar went to the polls on November 6, 2025, during the first phase of voting in the state. It is one of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies. The key political players here include the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 73.99%, while the overall turnout across Bihar rose to a record 66.91%.

Most Bihar Exit Poll Results released on November 11, 2025, forecast a strong victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Surveys by Matrize, People’s Pulse, and Chanakya Strategies projected a clear edge for the NDA in the 2025 Bihar elections. However, Axis My India indicated that the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) still remains in contention, suggesting a tight race between the NDA and the MGB.

Stay Tuned For Ujiarpur Seat Live Election Result 2025