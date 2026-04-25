uk 10th 12th result 2026 live updates check ubse uk gov in uttarakhand board passing percentage digilocker toppers list

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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) is all set to announce the UK Board Result 2026 today at the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or the result portal - uaresults.nic.in.
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UK 10th 12th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) is all set to announce the UK Board Result 2026 today, April 25, 2026, at 10 AM, bringing an end to the long wait of students across Uttarakhand. Those students who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are eagerly waiting for their results. The board conducts exams annually and ensures that results are declared in a transparent and timely manner.
As per the latest update, the UK Board Result 2026 will be released online today, allowing students to access their marks quickly and conveniently. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid any delays while checking their results. The 2026 UBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations were held from February 21 to March 20. Before the written tests, practical exams were also taken at schools and specific centers from January 16 to February 15.
Where to check UBSE Board result 2026?
Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecard at official website of the board - ubse.uk.gov.in or the result portal - uaresults.nic.in.
How to Check UK Board Result 2026
As Uttrakhand board isw releasing their results today, students will be able to check their result by following the steps given below
- Visit the official website: UBSE Official Website
- Click on the link for “UK Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026.”
- Enter your roll number and required details.
- Click on the submit button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download or print it for future use.
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