UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results to be announced on June 18 at upresults.nic.in
The UPMSP will declare the UP board class 10th result at 2 pm on Saturday (June 18) and while Intermediate or class 12th results will be announced at 4 pm.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, June 18. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. Earlier on Friday (June 17), UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the result of high school will be released at 2 o'clock on Saturday (June 18) and Intermediate at 4 o'clock from the Prayagraj headquarters of UP Board, in an official notice.
A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.
The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
UP Board Exams 2022
The Class 10 and 12th Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state.
UP Class 10, 12 board result 2022: Syllabus was reduced
Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 were held on a 30% reduced syllabus, although some questions were asked from this deleted area, for which students will receive bonus marks.
UP board results 2022
Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj said both the results will be announced from Prayagraj office of UP board. Shukla said this year 51,92,616 students appeared in the board exam
UPMSP board Results 2022 timings
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the high school results on June 18 at 2 pm, and the intermediate results on June 18 at 4 pm
