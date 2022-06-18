NewsIndia
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live updates: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results to be announced on June 18 at upresults.nic.in, check time and other details here

The UPMSP will declare the UP board class 10th result at 2 pm on Saturday (June 18) and while Intermediate or class 12th results will be announced at 4 pm.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, June 18. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.

The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year. 

Stay Tune to Zee News for Latest and Live Updates on UP Board Results 2022

 

UP Board Exams 2022

The Class 10 and 12th Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state.

UP Class 10, 12 board result 2022: Syllabus was reduced

Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 were held on a 30% reduced syllabus, although some questions were asked from this deleted area, for which students will receive bonus marks.

UP board results 2022

Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj said both the results will be announced from Prayagraj office of UP board. Shukla said this year 51,92,616 students appeared in the board exam

UPMSP board Results 2022 timings

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the high school results on June 18 at 2 pm, and the intermediate results on June 18 at 4 pm

