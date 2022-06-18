UP Board 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED), 12th Result (SOON) Live updates: UPMSP Class 12 result to be out shortly at upresults.nic.in, Check time and other details here. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, June 18. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. Earlier on Friday (June 17), UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the result of high school will be released at 2 o'clock on Saturday (June 18) and Intermediate at 4 o'clock from the Prayagraj headquarters of UP Board, in an official notice. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent. ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board results DECLARED at upresults.nic.in-here's how to check if website is not working

Up Board 10th Result 2022 Declared:

This year, 88.18 percent of students passed the UP Board Class 10 exam. The High School exam was successfully completed by 22.24 lakh (22,22,475) students.

UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 board results releasing today, here's how to check

The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year. ALSO READ: UP Board 10th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10 results DECLARED at upresults.nic.in, direct LINK Activated, check here

Stay Tune to Zee News for Latest and Live Updates on UP Board Results 2022:

Live TV

Check UP Board Result 2022 / UP Board 12th Result 2022 / Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result / UPMSP 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Shortly at upmsp.edu.in, Check Direct LINK