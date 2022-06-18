UP Board 10th Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live updates: UPMSP Class 10 result Link Activated at upresults.nic.in, Check Direct Link here
UP Board 10th Results 2022 (DECLARED) Live Updates: The UP board class 10th result OUT, UPMSP 10th Result Link Activated at upresults.nic.in, check Direct Link here and Download Scorecard.
Trending Photos
UP Board 10th Results 2022 (DECLARED) Live Updates: The UPMSP UP board class 10th result OUT, Result Link Activated at upresults.nic.in, check Direct Link here and Download Scorecard. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, June 18. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. Earlier on Friday (June 17), UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said the result of high school will be released at 2 o'clock on Saturday (June 18) and Intermediate at 4 o'clock from the Prayagraj headquarters of UP Board, in an official notice. The UPMSP high school, inter results, will be available for candidates to check on upresults.nic.in and also on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.
A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.
UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 board results releasing today, here's how to check
The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
Stay Tune to Zee News for Latest and Live Updates on UP Board Results 2022:
Check UP Board Result 2022 / UP Board 10th Result 2022 / Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th Result / UPMSP 10th Result 2022 Declared at upmsp.edu.in, Check Direct LINK
UP Board Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED: Websites to check result
Students can view mark sheets on the official websites for UP board results – upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
UPMSP Class 10,12 results 2022: English Paper cancelled
Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah, and Shamli were among the districts
UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022: Total Candidates
This year, 5192689 candidates registered for the high school and intermediate board examinations. 4775749 of these candidates took the exam, while 416940 did not. 2525007 of the total 2781654 registered high school candidates were present, while 256647 were absent. Similarly, 2250742 of the total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate were present, while 160293 were absent.
- UP Board Results 2022: Websites to check results
- upresults.nic.in
- results.upmsp.edu.in
Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Result 2022: Result Declaration
The Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th class results 2022 will be announced at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. There are only two hours until the results are announced. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the most up-to-date information.
UP Board Results 2022: Helpline Numbers
UPMSP had released a list of helpline numbers for feedback and suggestions ahead of the UP board results:
1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608
Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2022: What officials said about the board results
According to Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj, both results will be announced from the UP board's Prayagraj office. According to Divyakant Shukla, 51,92,616 students took the board exam this year.
UP Board Class 10,12 results 2022
Over 47 lakh students will receive their 10th and 12th grade results on June 18, 2022.
UP Board Results 2022: How to check results via Digi locker
- Go to www.digilocker.gov.in.
- Students can enrol in DigiLocker by using their Aadhaar Card number.
- Access your DigiLocker account.
- Go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet to get your 12th Class Mark Sheet.
- Select the Uttar Pradesh State Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education.
- Enter your UP Board roll number and select the year you graduated from the drop-down menu.
- On the screen, the UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will appear.
- Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
UP Board Exams 2022
The Class 10 and 12th Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state.
UP Class 10, 12 board result 2022: Syllabus was reduced
Board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 were held on a 30% reduced syllabus, although some questions were asked from this deleted area, for which students will receive bonus marks.
UPMSP board Results 2022 timings
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare the high school results on June 18 at 2 pm, and the intermediate results on June 18 at 4 pm
More Stories