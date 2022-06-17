UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 soon. According to the media reports UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date and Time is expected to be announced today by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10th and 12th exams between March 24 and April 13. Board exams were held on a 30% reduced syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12th but some questions were asked from this deleted portion, for which students will get bonus marks. In the meantime, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the situation and expressed his disappointment over the delay in announcing the Class 10, 12 results. The chief minister has also asked the officials and education minister to announce the Class 10, 12 results soon and to notify the result dates in advance.

Over, 51 lakh students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it. Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the UP Boards compartment exams. Ahead of the results, the board has warned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls which may offer to increase the marks or give passing marks to the students of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams.