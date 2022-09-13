UP Board Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result DECLARED at upmsp.edu.in- Direct link to check result here

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP has declared 10th and 12th Class UP board compartment result 2022 on September 13, 2022. The UP class 10th 12th compartment exam result 2022 is available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. To check UPMSP Improvement result 2022, students will have to use their roll number to access UP compartment.

This year, the UP board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam was held on August 27, 2022. The UP 10th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM. While Class 12th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.