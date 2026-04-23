UPMSP UP Board Result 2026 Live: Results to be released today at 4 PM; Check how to download class 10th 12th scorecard via DigiLocker

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The wait for the UP Board Results 2026 is finally coming to an end. Lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh are eagerly waiting to see their Class 10th and 12th results. The board has now confirmed the date and time, bringing both excitement and nervousness for students.

UP Board Result 2026 Date and Time

The results for the 2026 UP Board exams will be announced today at 4 PM. The results will be officially declared during a press conference conducted by board officials along with the Education Minister.

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After the announcement, students will be able to check their results online through official websites.

Where to Check UP Board Results

Students can check their results on these official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

These platforms are the most reliable sources for checking marks.

How to Check Your Result Online

Students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number (from your admit card)

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or save the marksheet

Other Ways to Check Results

To make the process easier, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS service

These options are helpful if the website is slow due to heavy traffic.

Keep These Details Ready

Students should keep their roll number ready before checking results. It is mentioned on the admit card and is required to access the marksheet online.

The UP Board Result 2026 is a crucial moment for students as it shapes their future academic path. With multiple ways to check results, the process has become simple and convenient. Students are advised to stay calm and check their results carefully once released.