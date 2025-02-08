Uttam Nagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP Candidate Pawan Sharma Overtakes AAP's Posh Balyan Till Round 5
Uttam Nagar Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Naresh Balyan won the seat with 99,622 votes. BJP’s Krishna Gehlot got 79,863 votes, while RJD’s Shakti Kumar Bishnoi received 377 votes.
Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi voted on February 5, 2025. The key candidates contesting the election are Posh Balyan from AAP, Pawan Sharma from BJP, and Mukesh Sharma from Congress (INC). The Election Commission is announcing results for all 70 Delhi constituencies.
Uttam Nagar is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other assembly segments: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh. The area has been home to well-known personalities like singer Neha Kakkar, actor Sandeep Rajora, and author Chetan Bhagat.
In the 2015 elections, Naresh Balyan (AAP) also secured victory with 85,881 votes. Pawan Sharma (BJP) got 55,462 votes, and Mukesh Sharma (Congress) received 20,703 votes. Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has also been associated with this area.
Uttam Nagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP Vs AAP Vs Congress In Round 5
BJP's Pawan Sharma leads with 26,301 votes, gaining 5,968 votes. AAP's Posh Balyan trails with 20,333 votes, while Congress's Mukesh Sharma lags behind with 4,047 votes, down by 22,254 votes.
Uttam Nagar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Pawan Sharma Vs Posh Balyan
Bharatiya Janata Party's Pawan Sharma is leading with 12,119 votes, maintaining a margin of 4,306 votes. Aam Aadmi Party's Posh Balyan is trailing with 7,813 votes.
Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP's Pawan Sharma Vs AAP Candidate Posh Balyan
By 10:00 AM, BJP's Pawan Sharma had secured 4,826 votes, maintaining a strong lead. AAP candidate Posh Balyan followed with 2,603 votes, while Congress candidate Mukesh Sharma trailed behind with 645 votes. The competition continues to unfold as the counting progresses.
Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead In Early Trends
BJP's Pawan Sharma takes lead as per early trends. The counting of votes for the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency began at 8 am.
