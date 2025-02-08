Uttam Nagar Election Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi voted on February 5, 2025. The key candidates contesting the election are Posh Balyan from AAP, Pawan Sharma from BJP, and Mukesh Sharma from Congress (INC). The Election Commission is announcing results for all 70 Delhi constituencies.

Uttam Nagar is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, along with nine other assembly segments: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh. The area has been home to well-known personalities like singer Neha Kakkar, actor Sandeep Rajora, and author Chetan Bhagat.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Naresh Balyan won the seat with 99,622 votes. BJP’s Krishna Gehlot got 79,863 votes, while RJD’s Shakti Kumar Bishnoi received 377 votes.

In the 2015 elections, Naresh Balyan (AAP) also secured victory with 85,881 votes. Pawan Sharma (BJP) got 55,462 votes, and Mukesh Sharma (Congress) received 20,703 votes. Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has also been associated with this area.

