Uttarkashi Cloudburst Flash Floods Live Updates: 4 dead In Uttarakhand, Rescue Ops Underway

At least four people have died and several others are missing after a cloudburst triggered massive flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Personnel from the Army, state police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF managed to rescue several people by midnight, despite heavy rainfall and challenging weather.

The disaster struck Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, a region located along the route to the Gangotri pilgrimage site, causing large-scale destruction as gushing floodwaters swept away homes, shops, hotels, and critical infrastructure.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that he himself inspect the disaster site. "For the prompt execution of relief and rescue operations, three officials have been assigned responsibility at the administrative level. Assistance has also been sought from the Air Force," Dhami write in a post on X.

Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top wreaked havoc across the region, with Dharali in Uttarkashi bearing the brunt. Visuals from the area reveal extensive devastation as muddy torrents tore through settlements, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.