Vaishali Election Results 2025 Live Updates: RJD Vs Congress Contest Will Be Witnessed Here

Vaishali Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Vaishali constituency plays a pivotal role in Bihar’s elections, thanks to its diverse population and ability to sway political momentum. Meanwhile, a contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, who are allies in Mahagathbandhan, will be witnessed here. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a voter turnout of 67.43 per cent.

From the Vaishali assembly seat, JD(U) has fielded Siddharth Patel against RJD’s Ajay Kumar Kushwaha and Sanjeev Singh of Congress. On the other hand, Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Sunil Kumar. Other candidates include Dr. Bipin Chandra of Samata Party, and Raj Kumar of Bajjikanchal Vikas Party, among others.

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

