Vattiyoorkavu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan in crucial battle

Vattiyoorkavu Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Vattiyoorkavu assembly seat (Constituency No. 133) in Thiruvananthapuram district, the UDF has fielded senior Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, the LDF has fielded sitting MLA V.K. Prasanth of CPI(M), and the NDA has fielded R. Sreelekha of the BJP.

Vattiyoorkavu is a General seat under the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. Thiruvananthapuram district saw 13 of 14 assembly seats go to the LDF in 2021. However, the political scene has since shifted significantly -- the BJP captured Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the 2025 local body polls, and the UDF is confident of reclaiming ground in 2026.

The Congress has fielded K. Muraleedharan, a former Union Minister and senior KPCC leader, making Vattiyoorkavu a prestige battle for the Congress in the district.

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