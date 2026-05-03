Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043158https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/velachery-election-results-2026-tamil-nadu-live-updates-j-m-h-aassan-maulaana-congress-vs-kumar-r-tvk-vs-m-k-ashok-aiadmk-3043158.html
NewsIndiaVelachery election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates J M H Aassan Maulaana Congress vs Kumar R TVK vs M K Ashok AIADMK
TAMIL NADU ELECTION 2026

Velachery election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates J M H Aassan Maulaana Congress vs Kumar R TVK vs M K Ashok AIADMK

Velachery Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In the 2021 elections, Velachery recorded around 56 per cent voter turnout, where J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana of the Congress defeated M. K. Ashok of AIADMK by a margin of 2 per cent. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:29 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Velachery Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Velachery Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Velachery is a State Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu that was created following the 2008 delimitation exercise. It forms part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency for national elections and is one of the 234 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state. Polling for the Velachery Assembly seat was held on April 23, with a voter turnout of 84.32 per cent.
In the 2021 elections, Velachery recorded around 56 per cent voter turnout, where J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana of the Congress defeated M. K. Ashok of AIADMK by a margin of 2 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana of the Congress, Kumar R of TVK, and M. K. Ashok of the AIADMK.

 

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay Tuned for Live updates…

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...