Velachery election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates J M H Aassan Maulaana Congress vs Kumar R TVK vs M K Ashok AIADMK

Velachery Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Velachery is a State Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu that was created following the 2008 delimitation exercise. It forms part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency for national elections and is one of the 234 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state. Polling for the Velachery Assembly seat was held on April 23, with a voter turnout of 84.32 per cent.

In the 2021 elections, Velachery recorded around 56 per cent voter turnout, where J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana of the Congress defeated M. K. Ashok of AIADMK by a margin of 2 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include J. M. H. Aassan Maulaana of the Congress, Kumar R of TVK, and M. K. Ashok of the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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