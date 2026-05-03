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NewsIndiaVellore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: P. Karthikeyan of DMK vs S R K Appu of AIADMK vs M M Vinoth Kannan of TVK
TAMIL NADU ELECTION 2026

Vellore Election Result 2026 Live Updates: P. Karthikeyan of DMK vs S R K Appu of AIADMK vs M M Vinoth Kannan of TVK

Vellore Election Result 2026 Live Update: In the 2021 elections, Vellore registered around 70 per cent voter turnout, with P. Karthikeyan of DMK defeating S. R. K. Appu of AIADMK by a margin of 5 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include P. Karthikeyan of the DMK, S. R. K. Appu of the AIADMK, and M. M. Vinoth Kannan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:53 AM IST|Source:
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Vellore Election Result 2026 Live Update

Vellore Election Result 2026 Live Update: Vellore is a Legislative Assembly constituency in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It forms part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency for national elections to the Parliament of India. The constituency was among the 17 seats equipped with VVPAT facilities along with EVMs during the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The DMK is the most successful party here, having won the seat seven times. Polling for the constituency was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 87.37 per cent.
In the 2021 elections, Vellore registered around 70 per cent voter turnout, with P. Karthikeyan of DMK defeating S. R. K. Appu of AIADMK by a margin of 5 per cent. In the current contest, key candidates include P. Karthikeyan of the DMK, S. R. K. Appu of the AIADMK, and M. M. Vinoth Kannan.

 

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Update

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

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