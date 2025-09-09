Advertisement
VICE PRESIDENT ELECTION 2025

LIVE Updates | Vice President Election 2025: Voting Begins For 15th Vice President; PM Modi Casts Vote First

Live Updates | Vice President Election 2025: India elects new Vice President after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan faces Opposition’s B. Sudershan Reddy. With NDA holding numerical edge, voting occurs today in Parliament under secret ballot.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Live Updates | Vice President Election 2025: The stage is set to election the new Vice President after the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons.

The contest is between NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor, and B. Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge backed by the opposition INDIA bloc.

With a tally of 425 MPs, the NDA holds a clear numerical edge. However, the Opposition, supported by 324 MPs, is working actively to make the race as competitive as possible.

Voting is being held in the new Parliament building from 10 AM to 5 PM through a secret ballot. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.

Notably, both candidates trace their roots to southern India, Mr. Radhakrishnan hailing from Tamil Nadu and Mr. Reddy from Telangana.

09 September 2025
10:41 IST

Vice President Election Live: 'Full Support Is To B. Sudershan Reddy...,' Says Tejashwi Yadav

On Vice Presidential election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "...Our full support is to B. Sudershan Reddy (INDIA alliance candidate and former Supreme Court judge)."

10:35 IST

Vice President Election Live: BJP MP Mayank Nayak Predicts CP Radhakrishnan’s Full Majority Win

On Vice-Presidential Election 2025, BJP MP Mayank Nayak said, "CP Radhakrishnan will win with a full majority, and India will get a vice president who will always be committed to the country's development..."

10:32 IST

Vice President Election LIVE 2025: HD Deve Gowda Arrives To Cast Vote

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda arrived at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.

10:18 IST

Vice President Election 2025: Voting begins

Voting begins today to elect India’s 15th Vice President.

10:09 IST

Vice President Election 2025 Live: PM Modi Arrives At Parliament 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.  

 

 

 

09:50 IST

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: VP Candidate In Contest

State is all set to elect new Vice President after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation. NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan faces Opposition’s B. Sudershan Reddy in today's polls.

09:42 IST

Vice President Election LIVE: CP Radhakrishan Appointed Polling Agents

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishan has appointed Telegu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents for the upcoming elections.
 

09:37 IST

Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Polling Time

Polling will begin at 10 am and conclude at 5 pm today, September 9. The result will be declared on Tuesday.

