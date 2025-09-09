LIVE Updates | Vice President Election 2025: Voting Begins For 15th Vice President; PM Modi Casts Vote First

Live Updates | Vice President Election 2025: The stage is set to election the new Vice President after the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons.

The contest is between NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor, and B. Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge backed by the opposition INDIA bloc.

With a tally of 425 MPs, the NDA holds a clear numerical edge. However, the Opposition, supported by 324 MPs, is working actively to make the race as competitive as possible.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Voting is being held in the new Parliament building from 10 AM to 5 PM through a secret ballot. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.

Notably, both candidates trace their roots to southern India, Mr. Radhakrishnan hailing from Tamil Nadu and Mr. Reddy from Telangana.