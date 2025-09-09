LIVE Updates | Vice President Election 2025: Voting Begins For 15th Vice President; PM Modi Casts Vote First
Live Updates | Vice President Election 2025: The stage is set to election the new Vice President after the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons.
The contest is between NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor, and B. Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge backed by the opposition INDIA bloc.
With a tally of 425 MPs, the NDA holds a clear numerical edge. However, the Opposition, supported by 324 MPs, is working actively to make the race as competitive as possible.
Voting is being held in the new Parliament building from 10 AM to 5 PM through a secret ballot. Counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.
Notably, both candidates trace their roots to southern India, Mr. Radhakrishnan hailing from Tamil Nadu and Mr. Reddy from Telangana.
Vice President Election Live: 'Full Support Is To B. Sudershan Reddy...,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
On Vice Presidential election, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "...Our full support is to B. Sudershan Reddy (INDIA alliance candidate and former Supreme Court judge)."
Vice President Election Live: BJP MP Mayank Nayak Predicts CP Radhakrishnan’s Full Majority Win
On Vice-Presidential Election 2025, BJP MP Mayank Nayak said, "CP Radhakrishnan will win with a full majority, and India will get a vice president who will always be committed to the country's development..."
Vice President Election LIVE 2025: HD Deve Gowda Arrives To Cast Vote
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda arrived at the Parliament to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
Vice President Election 2025 Live: PM Modi Arrives At Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.
Voting for the post of Vice President to begin shortly. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee… pic.twitter.com/e1xV7AlHD1
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025
Vice President Election LIVE: CP Radhakrishan Appointed Polling Agents
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishan has appointed Telegu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents for the upcoming elections.
Vice President Election 2025 LIVE: Polling Time
Polling will begin at 10 am and conclude at 5 pm today, September 9. The result will be declared on Tuesday.
