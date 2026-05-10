Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM soon
Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: With backing from alliance partners and supporting parties, the TVK-led bloc has secured the support of 120 Members of the Legislative Assembly, comfortably crossing the 118-member majority mark required to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
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Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to him. Several senior national and regional political leaders, film personalities and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
The development comes after the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, secured the support of multiple parties to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.
Though TVK fell short of a simple majority on its own, the Indian National Congress soon after the election results extended support to Vijay. The Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League also announced unconditional support to the Vijay-led formation.
With backing from alliance partners and supporting parties, the TVK-led bloc has secured the support of 120 Members of the Legislative Assembly, comfortably crossing the 118-member majority mark required to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
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Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony Live: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai
Vijay Oath Ceremony Live: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly.
#WATCH | pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony Live: Vijay recommends a list of nine persons to be appointed as Tamil Nadu ministers
Vijay Oath Ceremony Live: C Joseph Vijay, the Chief Minister-designate, has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers for the State of Tamil Nadu.
The list includes:
1. N. Anand
2. Aadhav Arjuna
3. Dr. K.G. Arunraj,
4. K.A. Sengottaiyan
5. P. Venkataramanan
6. R. Nirmalkumar
7. Rajmohan
8. Dr TK. Prabhu
9. Selvi S. Keerthana
Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony Live: Vijay arrives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai
Vijay Oath Ceremony Live: TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay arrives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly.
(Source: TN DIPR) pic.twitter.com/4UvuSfAGxj
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
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