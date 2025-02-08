Vikaspuri Election Result 2025 Live: BJP Leads In Early Trends, Mahinder Yadav Vs Pankaj Kumar Singh

Vikaspuri Election Result 2025 LIVE: Vikaspuri is an Assembly seat in Delhi that belongs to the general category. It is part of the West Delhi parliamentary constituency and is one of the 10 Assembly segments under it. The Vikaspuri constituency voted in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025.

The main candidates contesting from Vikaspuri are Mahinder Yadav from AAP, Pankaj Kumar Singh from BJP, and Jitender Solanki from Congress (INC). In the 2020 elections, Mahinder Yadav (AAP) won against Sanjay Singh (BJP) by 42,058 votes, securing 55.95% of the total votes.

In the 2015 elections, he again won against Sanjay Singh (BJP) with a much larger margin of 77,665 votes, getting 62.53% of the votes. In the 2013 elections, Mahinder Yadav (AAP) narrowly defeated Krishan Gahlot (BJP) by just 405 votes, with a 34.33% vote share. In the 2008 Delhi Assembly elections, Nand Kishore from Congress (INC) won the Vikaspuri seat, defeating Krishan Gahlot from BJP by 943 votes. He secured 34.96% of the total votes.

