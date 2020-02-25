Violence in northeast Delhi live updates

NEW DELHI: At least seven people died and 76 people were injured in the violence that broke out following clashes between Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital on Monday, news agency PTI said on Tuesday (February 25, 2020). In view of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.

Officials of Delhi Police Special Cell and Economic Offence Wing (EoW) are keeping a close eye on the situtaion in the national capital in the aftermath of the violence. ''35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in,'' the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Several trains are being terminated at the Welcome metro station as a precautionary measure. Seven persons, including one Head Constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in the clashes in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. The two civilians who were killed in the violence were identified as Shahid and Furkan while the identity of other person is yet to be known. Furkan lost his life in clashes related to CAA in Bhajanpura. At least 10 cops were injured in the violence. Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal lost his life in similar clashes in Delhi`s Gokulpuri. He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined the Delhi Police as Constable in 1998.

Tune in to live updates on Delhi violence and related developents:-