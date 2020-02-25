Violence in northeast Delhi live updates

25 February 2020, 12:30 PM
No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir
25 February 2020, 12:16 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others.
25 February 2020, 12:11 PM
People paying price for electing "insensitive leaders: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Delhi violence.
25 February 2020, 12:05 PM
Fresh incident of stone-pelting reported in Kabir Nagar area near Maujpur metro station.
25 February 2020, 12:01 PM
The hospital authorities have been asked to be prepared and provide quality medical aid to the injured coming there. Fire department has been asked to coordinate with Police and reach the affected areas on time: CM Kejriwal
25 February 2020, 12:01 PM
MLAs of the affected areas informed me that there is a severe shortage of police force and police can't take action till they receive orders from the top. I have also asked District Magistrates to take out peace march with police in these areas: Kejriwal
25 February 2020, 12:00 PM
I will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today at 12 PM: Delhi CM
25 February 2020, 11:56 AM
I appeal to all Delhites to maintain peace. We are worried about the violence in Northeast Delhi. Several policemen and civilians were injured and some lost their lives. Several houses were set ablaze and shops were damaged. It is very unfortunate: CM Kejriwal
25 February 2020, 11:55 AM
CM Arvind Kejriwal holds meeting with the officials and MLAs of the violence-affected areas of the city, at his residence.
25 February 2020, 11:54 AM
Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are open: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
25 February 2020, 11:54 AM
35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Northeast Delhi along with Special Cell, Crime Branch and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials. Local police from different districts of Delhi have also been called in: Delhi Police
25 February 2020, 11:53 AM
Officials of Delhi Police Special Cell and Economic Offence Wing (EoW) are keeping a close eye on the situtaion in the national capital in the aftermath of the violence
25 February 2020, 11:53 AM
In view of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.
25 February 2020, 11:52 AM
According to PTI, at least seven people have died and 76 people injured in the violence that broke out following clashes between Citizenship Amendment Act and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital on Monday.
25 February 2020, 11:49 AM
Delhi contiues to remain tense a day after violence in the northeast region.