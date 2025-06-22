Visavadar Election Result 2025 Live: Who Will Claim Victory In Tight Race?
The fate of the Visavadar Assembly seat will be decided today as vote counting for the by-election begins this morning, with results expected by noon. The by-poll was necessitated by the resignation of AAP MLA Bhupat Bhayani, who joined the BJP.
Visavadar saw a three-way contest between BJP's Kirit Patel, Congress's Nitin Ranpariya, and AAP's Gopal Italia. Thursday's initial polling recorded 57.80% turnout, followed by a repoll in two villages on Saturday. The outcome will impact the ruling BJP's strength in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, currently at 161. Notably, Visavadar has historically favored opposition candidates.
Visavadar Seat BY-Election Result Live: Voter Turnout
Visavadar logged a turnout of 54.61 per cent. Final figures may see a slight uptick as data continues to be compiled.
