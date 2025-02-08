Vishwas Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: BJP Leads Against AAP and Congress

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Vishwas Nagar, an assembly constituency in Northeast Delhi's Shahdara area, is renowned for its numerous temples, which offer worship, meditation, and tranquility, drawing many visitors. The area also features several bustling markets, making it a lively commercial hub. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajiv Chaudhary of Congress, Deepak Singhla of AAP and Om Prakash Sharma of BJP are locked in a fierce contest for the Vishwas Nagar seat. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of around 60.42% this year.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, S.K. Bagga of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chief Ministerial candidate, Kiran Bedi, by 2,277 votes. Bagga secured 65,919 votes, while Bedi received 63,642 votes. Congress candidate Bansi Lal managed 6,189 votes. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bagga retained his seat for AAP with 72,111 votes. BJP's Dr. Anil Goyal garnered 68,116 votes, while Congress's Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia received 5,079 votes.

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

