Putin India Visit 2025 Live: Day 2 Packed With Ceremonies, Key Meetings And Strategic Talks

Vladimir Putin India Visit Live: Day two of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit begins with a packed schedule of official engagements in New Delhi. The visit marks his first trip to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and carries significant diplomatic weight for both nations.

Day 1 Visit Recap | Modi breaks protocol to welcome Putin



Putting aside standard formalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received President Putin at Delhi’s Palam Technical Airport on Thursday evening. The two leaders shared a warm hug and a rare unscripted car ride from the airport to a dinner meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Their easy camaraderie recalled their previous car ride together in Tianjin, China, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

What’s on Putin’s schedule today

Here’s a look at President Putin’s key engagements on Friday, December 5:

-11:00 am: Ceremonial reception at Raj Bhavan.

-11:30 am: Wreath-laying at Rajghat in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

-11:50 am: High-level summit talks with PM Modi at Hyderabad House.

-1:50 pm: Press statements from both leaders following the talks.

-3:40 pm: Business event (venue TBC).

-7:00 pm: Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

-9:00 pm: Departure from New Delhi.

All eyes on the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

The Modi-Putin talks at Hyderabad House are expected to focus on trade, defense cooperation, and regional stability, underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia amidst shifting global alignments.