Wazirpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates:Will BJP Wrest Seat From AAP?
Wazirpur Result Live Update: From the Wazirpur seat this year, the AAP has fielded Rajesh Gupta against BJP's Poonam Sharma and Congress candidate Ragini Nayak.
Wazirpur Election Result Live Update: Voting for the 70 assembly seats in the national capital was held on February 5. The Union Territory recorded around 60.54 per cent of voter turnout.
Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the Wazirpur Assembly seat is a bustling urban area known for its industrial and commercial significance and activities along with convenient connectivity.
Wazirpur is situated near the Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station. It serves as a major commercial and industrial hub. Wazirpur hosts a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, textiles, and others, providing employment and contributing to economic growth.
Wazirpur Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP’s Rajesh Gupta won the seat after he secured 57,331 votes. BJP’s Mahendra Nagpal received 45,641 votes, while Congress's Harikishan Jindal garnered 3,501 votes.
In the 2025 polls, the AAP has retained its sitting MLA Rajesh Gupta, who is pitted against the saffron party’s Poonam Sharma and Congress’s Ragini Nayak.
Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.
In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
