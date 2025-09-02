Weather News LIVE Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For North India As Monsoon Rains Intensify, Yamuna Flood Threat Looms

Weather Update LIVE: Monsoon rains continue to batter large parts of North India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue multiple alerts. A red alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides. The hill states are expected to witness more intense showers in September, raising concerns of further damage.

The IMD has also placed an orange alert for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan due to heavy rainfall activity. Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad, is under a heavy rainfall alert as downpours disrupt daily life.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated parts of Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and West Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Assam, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and several northeastern states are expected to receive heavy showers.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are also predicted over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and parts of Karnataka.