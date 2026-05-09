West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari to script history as BJP's debut Chief Minister

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was named as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal as the BJP moves ahead to form a government in the state.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP's Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes. In the polls, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the TMC won 80 seats.

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