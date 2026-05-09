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NewsIndiaWest Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari to script history as BJP's debut Chief Minister
WEST BENGAL NEW CM 2026

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari to script history as BJP's debut Chief Minister

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday. This comes after the BJP secured 207 seats in the state assembly elections of 2026.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Source:
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West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)
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West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari was named as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal as the BJP moves ahead to form a government in the state.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday officially announced Suvendu Adhikari as the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. 

In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP's Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes. In the polls, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the TMC won 80 seats.

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09 May 2026
07:13 IST

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live: Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan to attend swearing-in 

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, ANI reported.

06:59 IST

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live: Tripura CM arrives at Kolkata Airport

West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony Live: Tripura CM Manik Saha arrived at the Kolkata Airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party Leader Suvendu Adhikari as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal since Independence.

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