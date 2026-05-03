West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Fierce TMC vs BJP battle soon

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In the high-stakes battle of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the main contest is between incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Attention is now on the counting of votes that will be conducted today.

Notably, West Bengal achieved its highest voter turnout since independence, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 pm. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent.

All eyes are now on the results that will determine the state's political future. The central question remains: Will Mamata Banerjee successfully defend her stronghold, or will a surging BJP dismantle her 15-year legacy in the state?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The results of the West Bengal elections will be declared along with the outcome of polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.