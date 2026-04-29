West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes battle across 142 Seats
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 voting to begin across 142 constituencies, covering key regions like Kolkata, Howrah, and the 24 Parganas.
The high-stakes phase includes strongholds of TMC, with Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in focus amid tight security and voter roll concerns.
After a 93.2% turnout in Phase 1, results will be announced on May 4.
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West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 for Bengal Assembly polls is set to begin shortly across 142 constituencies, making it the largest and most crucial phase of the polls. The election will conclude in two phases, with phase one concluded on April 23 with 93.2% voter turnout. Phase 2 covers the politically significant Presidency region, which accounts for 111 seats and has remained a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold since 2011. In 2021, TMC dominated this belt, winning 123 seats, while the BJP managed 18. High-profile constituencies like Bhabanipur and Arambagh are in focus, with key leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in the spotlight. It is distinctive as it includes densely populated and sensitive areas such as Kolkata, Howrah, and the North and South 24 Parganas. Concerns over voter roll revisions loom large, with lakhs of names deleted and many applications still pending. Tight security arrangements are in place. Results will be announced on May 4.
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West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Over 3.22 crore voters to shape the fate of 1,448 candidates
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Over 3.22 crore voters will shape the fate of 1,448 candidates in phase 2, including 1,228 men and 220 women. The electorate features more than 3.21 crore general voters, around 40,000 service voters, and 792 from the third gender. Notably, over 4.12 lakh first-timers aged 18–19 signal robust youth turnout.
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Mock poll conducted across polling stations
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Mock polls underway at polling stations
#WATCH | Mock polls underway at polling station 79 under Shibpur Assembly Constituency in Howrah for Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/rmF4Ehx8w9
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Security tightened across polling stations
West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Security forces deployed outside the polling station number 25 of Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency.
#WATCH | Security forces deployed outside the polling station number 25 of Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency as mock polls are underway for the Second Phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/1x4j7NT4iG
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
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