Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041896https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/west-bengal-election-voting-2026-live-updates-phase-2-check-bengal-assembly-election-vote-percentage-exit-poll-results-latest-news-3041896.html
NewsIndiaWest Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes battle across 142 Seats
WEST BENGAL ELECTIONS 2026

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes battle across 142 Seats

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 voting to begin across 142 constituencies, covering key regions like Kolkata, Howrah, and the 24 Parganas.
The high-stakes phase includes strongholds of TMC, with Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in focus amid tight security and voter roll concerns.
After a 93.2% turnout in Phase 1, results will be announced on May 4.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 06:13 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal Election Voting Phase 2. (Representative Image)
LIVE Blog

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 for Bengal Assembly polls is set to begin shortly across 142 constituencies, making it the largest and most crucial phase of the polls. The election will conclude in two phases, with phase one concluded on April 23 with 93.2% voter turnout. Phase 2 covers the politically significant Presidency region, which accounts for 111 seats and has remained a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold since 2011. In 2021, TMC dominated this belt, winning 123 seats, while the BJP managed 18. High-profile constituencies like Bhabanipur and Arambagh are in focus, with key leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in the spotlight. It is distinctive as it includes densely populated and sensitive areas such as Kolkata, Howrah, and the North and South 24 Parganas. Concerns over voter roll revisions loom large, with lakhs of names deleted and many applications still pending. Tight security arrangements are in place. Results will be announced on May 4.

Stay tuned for live updates

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
29 April 2026
06:11 IST

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Over 3.22 crore voters to shape the fate of 1,448 candidates

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Over 3.22 crore voters will shape the fate of 1,448 candidates in phase 2, including 1,228 men and 220 women. The electorate features more than 3.21 crore general voters, around 40,000 service voters, and 792 from the third gender. Notably, over 4.12 lakh first-timers aged 18–19 signal robust youth turnout.

06:07 IST

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Mock poll conducted across polling stations

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Mock polls underway at polling stations 

 

06:05 IST

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Security tightened across polling stations

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Security forces deployed outside the polling station number 25 of Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Iran West Asia Conflict
Iran urges world to step in on West Asia war – What it means for oil and you
viral trending
'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral
Mumbai news
Profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror, disturbing pattern | DNA
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer opens up on criticism that sparked his stunning transformation
UAE Quits OPEC
UAE quits of OPEC: What it means for oil prices, your wallet and power in Gulf
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH
World dance day
World Dance Day: Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen
Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026
Exit polls 2026: Before May 4 verdict, Zee News’ Zeenia to drop big clues
Gujarat civic polls
BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls: 32 years, 72% strike rate, again clear mandate
Kerala murder case
Family feud or darker plot? Kerala mother-son murder case further unravels