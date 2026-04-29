West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: High-stakes battle across 142 Seats

West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Phase 2 for Bengal Assembly polls is set to begin shortly across 142 constituencies, making it the largest and most crucial phase of the polls. The election will conclude in two phases, with phase one concluded on April 23 with 93.2% voter turnout. Phase 2 covers the politically significant Presidency region, which accounts for 111 seats and has remained a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold since 2011. In 2021, TMC dominated this belt, winning 123 seats, while the BJP managed 18. High-profile constituencies like Bhabanipur and Arambagh are in focus, with key leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in the spotlight. It is distinctive as it includes densely populated and sensitive areas such as Kolkata, Howrah, and the North and South 24 Parganas. Concerns over voter roll revisions loom large, with lakhs of names deleted and many applications still pending. Tight security arrangements are in place. Results will be announced on May 4.

Stay tuned for live updates