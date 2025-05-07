LIVE | Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Launches Precision Strike At Terror Camps; Pakistan Calls Emergency Meet
What is Operation Sindoor / India Attacks Pakistan's Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad / Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Indian Army has avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by launching precision strike against Pakistan-backed terror groups based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The Indian Army has named it 'Operation Sindoor'.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: In a decisive move aimed at avenging the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, India tonight launched precision military strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
According to an official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — targeted nine specific locations linked to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks. The strikes, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature."
“No Pakistani military facilities were targeted,” the statement emphasized. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.”
The action follows the brutal attack in Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists gunned down unarmed civilians in what officials have called one of the deadliest assaults in recent years. The Indian government had vowed accountability for the perpetrators, and today’s operation signals a concrete step toward that promise.
Military sources confirmed that the targeted sites were intelligence-verified terrorist infrastructure believed to be directly involved in planning and facilitating attacks within Indian territory.
India has also communicated to the international community that the operation was aimed solely at eliminating terror infrastructure, with no intention of escalating hostilities with Pakistan.
"These strikes are a message — clear and unambiguous — that India will not tolerate acts of terror against its citizens," said a senior defense official, speaking on background.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reacts
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reacted to 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian Armed Forces to carry out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "Bharat Mata ki Jai."
LIVE Updates Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Closes Its Airspace, Cancells All Flights
Following the Indian Army's precision strike against terrorist camps, Pakistan has closed its airspace and canceled all flights. Defence Minister Asif is expected to hold a press conference shortly. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also declared that Pakistan will respond to Indian strike.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Pakistani PM Sharif Calls Emergency Meeting
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting in response to the 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by Indian Army in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Hours after the Pahalgam attack, Pakistani forces started heavy artilery firing in Jammu sector violating ceasefire. Pakistan has launched heavy shelling in the Jammu sector of India, targeting areas such as Poonch-Rajouri, Mendhar, BG sector, and KG sector on a large scale.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Poonch
Soon after India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistani Army has violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a caliberated manner.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reacts To India's Retaliation
Minutes after India announced that it carried out 'Precision Strikes' against terror launch pads in Pakistan and PoK, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the country's armed forces. "Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena," said Yogi Adityanath.
