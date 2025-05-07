LIVE | Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Launches Precision Strike At Terror Camps; Pakistan Calls Emergency Meet

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: In a decisive move aimed at avenging the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, India tonight launched precision military strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to an official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — targeted nine specific locations linked to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks. The strikes, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature."

“No Pakistani military facilities were targeted,” the statement emphasized. “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution.”

The action follows the brutal attack in Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists gunned down unarmed civilians in what officials have called one of the deadliest assaults in recent years. The Indian government had vowed accountability for the perpetrators, and today’s operation signals a concrete step toward that promise.

Military sources confirmed that the targeted sites were intelligence-verified terrorist infrastructure believed to be directly involved in planning and facilitating attacks within Indian territory.

India has also communicated to the international community that the operation was aimed solely at eliminating terror infrastructure, with no intention of escalating hostilities with Pakistan.

"These strikes are a message — clear and unambiguous — that India will not tolerate acts of terror against its citizens," said a senior defense official, speaking on background.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: