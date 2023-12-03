Yakatpura Election results 2023: 68. Yakutpura is a Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Yakutpurais located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,66,125 male voters and 1,54,684 female voters in the seat, for a total of 3,20,870 votes. 41.24% of voters cast ballots in Yakutpura during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 51.37% of people showed up.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of AIMIM won the seat in 2014 with a 34,423 (23.61%) margin of victory. Approximately 45.84% of the total votes cast went to Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

AIMIM won the Yakutpura Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Yakatpura Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sN Veerender Babu Yadav,AIMIM’s Kasa Somaiahand BRS’s Sama Sunder Reddy are the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Yakatpuraassembly elections.