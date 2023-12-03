trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694575
NewsIndia
YAKATPURAASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Yakatpura Assembly Election results 2023 (Yakatpura Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's N Veerender Babu Yadav Vs BRS’s Sama Sunder Reddy Vs AIMIM’s Kasa Somaiah

AIMIM won the Yakutpura Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:22 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yakatpura Election results 2023: 68. Yakutpura is a Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Yakutpurais located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,66,125 male voters and 1,54,684 female voters in the seat, for a total of 3,20,870 votes. 41.24% of voters cast ballots in Yakutpura during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 51.37% of people showed up.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of AIMIM won the seat in 2014 with a 34,423 (23.61%) margin of victory. Approximately 45.84% of the total votes cast went to Mumtaz Ahmed Khan.

AIMIM won the Yakutpura Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Yakatpura Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sN Veerender Babu Yadav,AIMIM’s Kasa Somaiahand BRS’s Sama Sunder Reddy are the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Yakatpuraassembly elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Supertech model' of selling one flat twice
DNA Video
DNA: COP28 -- Will solution to climate change come from Dubai?
DNA Video
DNA: Anju Returned India: Was Anju mistreated in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result Exit Poll 2023: Who is 'king' in exit poll?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Leave Politics' in Muslim Appeasement
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mysterious Virus -- Is China hiding something again?
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?