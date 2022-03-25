LIVE: Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony today; PM Modi, Amit Shah, other slew of dignitaries to attend

25 March 2022, 12:35 PM
Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony likely to be grandest since 2007
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.
The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.
25 March 2022, 12:32 PM
Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.
Adityanath is also said to have personally invited over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.
जनता के आशीर्वाद से उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ दोबारा गठित हो रही भाजपा सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह
समय: शाम 4:00 बजे
स्थान: 'भारत रत्न' अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी इकाना अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम, लखनऊ pic.twitter.com/u0hi1JxFz1
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) March 24, 2022
25 March 2022, 12:29 PM
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second consecutive term today
Yogi Adityanath will today (March 25, 2022) create history when he will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term at a mega event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.
Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority.
आज मा. राज्यपाल श्रीमती @anandibenpatel जी से भेंटकर भाजपा गठबंधन की सरकार बनाने का दावा प्रस्तुत किया।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में हम 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास, सबका प्रयास' के भाव के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश वासियों के बहुआयामी विकास हेतु प्रतिबद्ध हैं। pic.twitter.com/cwbdn2l35y
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2022