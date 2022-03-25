हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony today; PM Modi, Amit Shah, other slew of dignitaries to attend

Adityanath will become the first chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, March 25, 2022 - 12:45
Comments |
Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (File photo: Reuters)

Yogi Adityanath will today (March 25, 2022) create history when he will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term at a mega event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.

Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority at the swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

The event will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states. Adityanath is also said to have personally invited over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people and the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.

Stay tuned with Zee News to get the latest updates from Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony.

25 March 2022, 12:35 PM

Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony likely to be grandest since 2007

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people and the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be the grandest in terms of numbers since 2007.

The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s swearing-in ceremony as UP CM at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

25 March 2022, 12:32 PM

Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states.

Adityanath is also said to have personally invited over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

25 March 2022, 12:29 PM

Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second consecutive term today

Yogi Adityanath will today (March 25, 2022) create history when he will take oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term at a mega event that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.

Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to power with an overwhelming majority.

