Ziradei Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Fierce Contest Expected Between NDA And Mahagathbandhan

Ziradei Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Ziradei seat commands attention during every election, with its diverse electorate and strategic importance often proving decisive in Bihar’s politics. From the Ziradei assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has given a ticket to Bhishm Singh, who is contesting against CPIML Amarjeet Kushwaha, while Jan Suraaj has fielded Munna Pandey.

The Bihar Election is unlike any other, with its significance resonating nationally. Record turnouts, heated campaigns, and pivotal constituencies make it a monumental political event. Citizens’ votes will decide not only the leadership but also the trajectory of Bihar’s governance and policy direction for years to come.

