India'Living in La-La Land': India Slams Pakistan at UN, Demands Exit From Occupied J&K
INDIA NEWS

'Living in La-La Land': India Slams Pakistan at UN, Demands Exit From Occupied J&K

India slammed Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, calling them propaganda and reaffirming the region’s legal accession.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Living in La-La Land': India Slams Pakistan at UN, Demands Exit From Occupied J&K

At the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian envoy Anupama Singh, dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and driven by envy, asserting that Pakistan must be living in “La-La Land” if it fails to acknowledge the development and progress taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. She also reiterated New Delhi’s long-standing position that Pakistan should vacate areas under its illegal occupation.

While the specific content of Pakistan and the OIC’s statements at the high-level session was not immediately disclosed, India’s First Secretary Anupama Singh on Wednesday dismissed them as envy-driven propaganda. She said New Delhi had no intention of lending credibility to such claims but would lay out facts to firmly rebut them.

