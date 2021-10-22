LIVING INDIA NEWS, A NEWS CHANNEL WITH A DIFFERENCE

With so much happening around us, we need to constantly rely on electronic media for authentic and timely updates and Living India News is just the right medium for an all- inclusive information.

This channel is known for its unbiased coverage of the events which is why it has made a mark in the media industry.

Also, this channel is fast gaining popularity with the viewers in the northern states of India as not only do the viewers get a true picture of every occurrence but the team of young reporters remain on their toes to break the news on various occasions.

The CEO of Living India News Amgaddeep Singh feels that trust of the audience/ viewers on the reporting is the backbone of the channel.” We are viewer centric channel and present the true events without distorting any facts. This has made us the viewer’s choice in last seven years and we promise to carry on this practice wholeheartedly,” adds Angaddeep Singh.

A 360-degree coverage of the events is something that the teams at Living India news thrive upon. And this is only possible with the coordinated efforts of the reporters, photographers and editors in the team.

To cite a few examples of the recent happenings, the ongoing commotion in Punjab politics was a news that caught the attention of viewers for weeks. Living India News teams diligently covered the occurrences from every aspect and maintaining an equilibrium which was the need of the hour.

Similarly, the ongoing agitation of the farmers, terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir followed by confiscation of drug consignments by the BSF have also been given extensive coverage.

(Brand Desk Content)