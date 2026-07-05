/LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest UP assembly election 2027: Chirag Paswan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced on Sunday that his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Paswan said the party's state unit will decide on the nature of alliances, seat-sharing arrangements, and the number of seats the party will fight.
The final decision will require approval from the central parliamentary board.“In the coming days, the party is focused on expansion and is working to strengthen its organisation across the country.
With the same vision, we aim to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh as well,” he told reporters.
Paswan also informed that the party has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of its founder and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, in Lucknow this year.
Separately, the Union Minister invited stakeholders from the food processing industry to regularly share suggestions for shaping reforms in the sector. He said the government is on a “Reform Express,” focused on replacing outdated systems with a modern and efficient framework.
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has taken this decision that the birth anniversary celebration of our party's founder, my father Ram Vilas Paswan, will be observed this year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In the coming days,… pic.twitter.com/T8HdszZGBg— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2026
Meanwhile, the BJP has started its preparations for the upcoming elections and aims for a third consecutive term.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Lucknow on Saturday for his first two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh after assuming charge, with the party stepping up preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled next year.
Nabin was received at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, state ministers and senior party leaders.
The visit assumes significance as it is Nabin’s first interaction with the newly-constituted Uttar Pradesh BJP team, which was announced around nine days ago. Party leaders believe the visit will help finalise the organisational road map and election strategy ahead of the state polls.
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are slated for February 2027.
The state, which has 403 assembly seats, is India’s largest and politically most significant state. The current assembly’s term ends in March 2027.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA has been in power in the state since 2017.
(with agencies input)
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