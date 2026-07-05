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LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest UP assembly election 2027: Chirag Paswan

Meanwhile, the BJP has started its preparations for the upcoming elections and aims for a third consecutive term.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest UP assembly election 2027: Chirag Paswan
Image Credit: IANS

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