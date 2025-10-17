Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

LJP(R) Leader Breaks Down On Camera After Being Denied Bihar Poll Ticket, Accusing 'Favouritism' And 'Corruption' In Ticket Distribution

Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly Election, LJP leader Abhay Kumar seemingly breaks down in front of camera after being denied ticket from Morwa Connstituency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
LJP(R) Leader Breaks Down On Camera After Being Denied Bihar Poll Ticket, Accusing 'Favouritism' And 'Corruption' In Ticket DistributionScreen Grab: ( Social Media Viral )

As Bihar’s major parties, including the BJP, JD(U), and smaller allies, announce their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, disappointment among hopefuls is starting to surface. One such moment of heartbreak went viral on Thursday when Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Abhay Kumar Singh broke down on camera after being denied a ticket from Morwa constituency in Samastipur district.

The video, widely shared across social media, shows Singh crying uncontrollably while criticizing party leaders for alleged favouritism and corruption in the ticket allocation process. His emotional outburst has since sparked discussions online about the pressures and tensions within party ranks during election season.

“Someone paid more money than me, that’s why he got the ticket. I am quitting politics now,” Singh said in the clip, weeping uncontrollably.

