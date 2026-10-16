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  • /BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, doctors monitor condition

BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, doctors monitor condition

BJP veteran LK Advani, 98, has been admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital with a chest infection. Officials say his condition is stable.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, doctors monitor condition
Image Credit: ANI. BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, doctors monitor condition
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