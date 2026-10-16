/BJP veteran LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital, doctors monitor condition

BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, 98, was admitted to Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Friday evening after developing a chest infection, according to officials. He is receiving treatment in the hospital's pulmonary department and remains under observation. Doctors are monitoring his condition, which has been described as stable. Advani has received treatment at the same hospital for age-related health concerns.
(This is a developing story.)
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