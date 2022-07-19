LNMU CET BEd Result 2022: CET BEd result DECLARED at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, enrollment schedule to release soon
CET BEd entrance exam results have been declared today 19 July, candidates can check their result at the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
LNMU CET BEd Result 2022: The results of the CET BEd entrance exam held on 6th July for admission to BEd colleges in state universities have been declared today 19 July. Jai Shankar Kumar and Rohan Kumar have jointly topped the Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test (CET B.Ed) scoring 97%. Candidates can check their result at the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The examination was conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. More than one Lakh 85 thousand students had appeared for this examination. Through this examination, there will be enrollment in government and private B.Ed colleges of the state. There are about 35,000 B.Ed seats in the state. ALSO READ: BIG UPDATE on CBSE Results
LNMU CET Bed Result 2022: Here is how you can download your result
Candidates can check Bihar B.Ed CET result by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar B.Ed CET exam bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link available to check the result.
Step 3: Enter the below given credentials: Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on Login.
Step 5: Download and print the Bihar B.Ed CET result.
More than 1.80 Lakh candidates had applied for the CET-BEd-2022 Joint Entrance Examination. 97,718 female candidates and 94, 211 male candidates appeared for the examination. Around 88 per cent students appeared in the examination across the state. ALSO READ: CS Foundation, CSEET result to be out TOMORROW
