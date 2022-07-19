LNMU CET BEd Result 2022: The results of the CET BEd entrance exam held on 6th July for admission to BEd colleges in state universities have been declared today 19 July. Jai Shankar Kumar and Rohan Kumar have jointly topped the Bihar B.Ed Entrance Test (CET B.Ed) scoring 97%. Candidates can check their result at the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in. The examination was conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University. More than one Lakh 85 thousand students had appeared for this examination. Through this examination, there will be enrollment in government and private B.Ed colleges of the state. There are about 35,000 B.Ed seats in the state. ALSO READ: BIG UPDATE on CBSE Results

LNMU CET Bed Result 2022: Here is how you can download your result

Candidates can check Bihar B.Ed CET result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar B.Ed CET exam bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link available to check the result.

Step 3: Enter the below given credentials: Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on Login.

Step 5: Download and print the Bihar B.Ed CET result.

More than 1.80 Lakh candidates had applied for the CET-BEd-2022 Joint Entrance Examination. 97,718 female candidates and 94, 211 male candidates appeared for the examination. Around 88 per cent students appeared in the examination across the state.