Loan Dispute Turns Violent In Karnataka: Man Bites Wife’s Nose Off During Fight

New Delhi: A shocking case has emerged from Davanagere, Karnataka, where a man bit off the tip of his wife's nose during a fight over loan repayment. The woman was physically assaulted and abused, but her condition is currently stable.

According to an NDTV report, the victim, Vidya, had taken a loan with her husband, Vijay, standing as surety. After she defaulted on the payments, both were harassed by moneylenders, which triggered a violent argument.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday. During the quarrel, the woman collapsed to the ground, and Vijay allegedly bit her nose. Her screams drew the attention of bystanders, who quickly rushed her to the Channagiri government hospital. Doctors confirmed her nose had been severely injured, but her overall condition is stable.

Vidya has filed a formal complaint, prompting police to register an FIR against Vijay. An investigation into the case is now underway.

Initially, the FIR was lodged at Jayanagar Police Station in Shivamogga. However, due to jurisdiction, it has been handed over to Channagiri Police Station in Davanagere district for further proceedings.